Runtown Acquires New White Pet Lion

Douglas Jack Agu, popularly known as “Runtown” took to Instagram to announce the purchase of his new pet lion on Sunday. “Say hi to my pet lion. What should we call him” Runtown said. This white Lion is a rare color mutuation of the lion, specifically the South African Lion. It costs about $140,000, making it the one of the most expensive pets to own.
The hip-hop artiste was recently in the news for allegedly defrauding a U.S woman of $124,000 but has since released an official statement denying the allegations. Meanwhile, Runtown recently his new single titled “Oh Oh Oh (Lucie)”