Runtown reacts to fraud allegations by American woman

Singer, Runtown finally openned up on the fraud allegations leveled against him by an American woman identified as Shawn Rene.

And in his reaction, the singer claimed it was an attempt to blackmail him.

See the full statement below…

“Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating on social media by a US based woman named, Shawn Rene accusing our artist, Runtown of fraud.

‘Its all lies and and an attempt to blackmail and tarnish our image. We have contacted the Nigerian security agencies including the DSS and EFCC who are all on the matter at the moment and preliminary investigations already reveals that its a group of impostors who may have duped ‘Sawhn Rene’ using Runtown’s name.

Runtown has never and will never defraud anyone.

Management;

SoundGod.”