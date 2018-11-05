Uncategorized

Runtown reacts to fraud allegations by American woman

Singer, Runtown finally openned up on the fraud allegations leveled against him by an American woman identified as Shawn Rene.

And in his reaction, the singer claimed it was an attempt to blackmail him.

See the full statement below…

“Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating on social media by a US based woman named, Shawn Rene accusing our artist, Runtown of fraud.

‘Its all lies and and an attempt to blackmail and tarnish our image. We have contacted the Nigerian security agencies including the DSS and EFCC who are all on the matter at the moment and preliminary investigations already reveals that its a group of impostors who may have duped ‘Sawhn Rene’ using Runtown’s name.

Runtown has never and will never defraud anyone.

Management;

SoundGod.”




Tags

You may also like

Nigerian man & his wife show off their newly born triplets after after 13 years of childlessness

Stop donating money to other countries like Father Christmas – Atiku tells Buhari

Photos of Honorable Patrick Obahiangbon munching bread by the road side in Edo State

It has been a glorious two years – Bisi Alimi says as he celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary with his spouse (photos)

“The Stew”, Wizkid and Don Jazzy react to Tiwa’s MTV win

Lady captured in a viral video stealing at a party, declared wanted by the Nigerian police (Watch)

Popular female Benin pastor dies from childbirth complication (Photos)

Sat Guru Marhaj ji reveals who he would support in 2019 presidential election

23-year-old Nigerian footballer dies from heart attack during a match in Turkey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *