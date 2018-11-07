News Feed

Salawa Abeni’s Daughter Shares Cute Family Photos To Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary

Salawa Abeni‘s daughter, Candy Kiksy and her hubby celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. The young couple got married in 2013 and their union is blessed with two sons.

she shared her anniversary message, saying;

Woooow!!! 5 years!!! Yes its a big deal to me because i married a superman. Omotayo mi, my very own superman, superdaddy, aka “World best” as my brothers call you. Happy wedding anniversary baby, against all the odds we are still standing. 5 down, forever to go!! I love you so so much and thank you for choosing Me and then Us’.

Her mother, Salawa Abeni Alidu is a Nigerian singer. She began her professional career in waka music when she released her debut album titled, Late General Murtala Ramat Mohammed, in 1976, on Leader Records.

