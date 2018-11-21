News Feed

Sanwo-Olu Finally Speaks On ‘Fight’ With Governor Ambode

Sanwo-Olu and Governor Ambode

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, insisted that there is no fight between him and the current Governor Akinwumi Ambode.

Sanwo-Olu who was obviously referring to recent scathing remarks about him by the governor, said they were getting on well.

He also disclosed that the goal is for him and his possible-predecessor to work for the progress of the state.

“On the ‘Ambode issue,’ let me state it here that there is no ‘Ambode issue.’ He is my governor. We are one party and our goals are the same. A better and greater Lagos is our challenge.

“There is no rancour. We meet. We talk. We are clear about what Lagos needs to excel and that is our collective goal,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

