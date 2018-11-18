Politics, Trending

Saraki denies viral audio clip, says it was doctored

Senate President Bukola Saraki has dismissed the recent audio clip, shared online, wherein he was explaining the reasons why he dumped the All Progressives Congress.

The Senate President via his aide, Olu Onemola  said that the audio was doctored. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Saraki said he had to respond, just to set the recors straight.

Here’s what the Senate president had to say:

“For the record: we always restrain from responding to inconsequential issues that we can otherwise ignore. However, in order to put this issue to rest so that we can move on to real issues, these are the facts,” he tweeted,

“The audio recording that is being circulated online by known anti-Saraki henchmen is a doctored recording. It was probably part of the mix of manipulations that APC decided to employ for today’s election in four LGAs in Kwara south.

“Dr. Saraki, in his response to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August 2018, stated emphatically that he left the APC because the minimum conditions for peace, cooperation, inclusion and a general sense of belonging did not exist”.

“Additionally, in that same response to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Saraki emphasized that he “never discussed any such personal and pecuniary benefits with anybody.” Again, we still challenge that anybody who has contrary facts should come forward.

“Finally, we ask the public to understand that in their desperation to hang on to power, agents of the ruling party are stooping to new lows by doctoring and releasing such audio files. We expect more of such desperate moves. Fake news, remains fake news. Their lies remain lies.”

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th November

Abducted Zamfara twin sisters regain freedom

Runtown Acquires New White Pet Lion

Two men exchange heavy blows while arguing over President Buhari (Video)

I have never earned a dime as salary since I became governor- Aregbesola

We have been feeding our leader: Shiite Movement debunks Lai Mohammad’s N3.5m monthly feeding for El-Zakzaky

Why I didn’t pick a senatorial ticket – Rauf Aregbesola

“Let anybody lead this country except the PDP” – Buhari says PDP ruined Nigeria

Stonebwoy cancels London show due to poor ticket sale

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *