Saraki Must Go – Senator Ndume Blows Hot

Senator Ali Ndume

Sen. Ali Ndume (APC-Borno) has accused Senate President Bukola Saraki as personalising the chamber, insisting that plans to impeach him is much alive.

Ndume said at a Forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, that he would not be bought over with his appointment as Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

Ndume is one of the APC lawmakers that has insisted that Saraki must vacate his seat following his defection from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

He had a running battle with Saraki following his supposed support for the Executive against decisions of the National Assembly.

Ndume lost his seat as Leader of the Senate and was suspended for six legislative months but the courts later nullified the suspension and declared it illegal.

He was also stripped of his position as Chairman Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ndume said he regretted supporting Saraki to emerge as President of the Senate, alleging that he was running the affairs of the senate like a private business.

“Saraki is not supposed to give out committees because they do not belong to him.

“He has personalised the senate and he is becoming like the senators president not Senate president.

“The selection committee is the one with the mandate to give out committees. The committees do not belong to Saraki, ” he said.

The lawmaker said he would not be carried away by the position, stressing that it was not a big deal.

According to him, he does not need to head any committee to provide service to the people as a senator.(NAN)