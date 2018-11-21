Saraki Will Be Buried Politically By February – Oshiomole Mocks Senate President

The national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, says the Senate President, Bukola Saraki will be buried politically by February 2019.

Speaking while briefing journalists at the end of Monday’s meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, took a swipe at the Senate President Bukola Saraki over last Saturday’s APC victory in Kwara state bye-election. According to the former governor of Edo state who has been in a war of words with Saraki since the later’s defection to PDP, come February 2019, the political career of Senate President will be buried never to rise again. He said; “For me even more outstanding is the humiliating defeat Saraki suffered in the hands of Kwara people who are determined to dismantle the saraki failed attempt to install his own variance of a political culture of which he is the only constant decimal. “I think the good people of kwara state have dealt him a big blow as the proclaim leader of the opposition PDP and he has had to lead the campaigns to so many other places.” He mocked Saraki for being unable to help his party win the bye-election despite being the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said since the inception of the national working committee of the APC which he heads, the party has not lost any major election.

