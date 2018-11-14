News Feed, Uncategorized

‘SEASON 8 EPISODES WILL BE LONGER THAN 60 MINUTES’ – GAME OF THRONES RETURNS IN APRIL 2019

The highly-anticipated series will make its long-awaited eighth and final season appearance in April, 2019, HBO revealed on Tuesday.

Game of thrones director, David Nutter revealed that final episodes are coming in longer than 60 minutes. “season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. they’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure” Nutter said while doing a Reddit AMA on Tuesday.

The season will consist of 6 episodes that will wrap up the sprawling tale and bring an end to one of the most popular shows in the world and HBO’s biggest hit in its history. The first episode, written by Dave Hill and directed by David Nutter, does not have a specific airdate at this time.

 

 

You may also like

MTN TO ACQUIRE BANKING LICENCE IN NIGERIA

EFCC Intercepts N211m worth of gold at Lagos airport

Gay man remanded in prison for raping 9-year-old

Criminology graduate’ caught stealing in a bank in Port-Harcourt

Lovely photos from 2face’s brother’s wedding, Charles Idibia to heartthrob, Rosie Marie

CNN Sues Trump And His Aides For Barring Correspondent From White House

Nigerian lady screams uncontrollably as husband surprises her with brand new Infiniti SUV (Photos)

Oyemkke threatens Tunde Ednut following viral video suggesting he was bounced from Wande Coal’s concert

How Dabota Lawson actually used & dumped billionaire Sunny Aku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *