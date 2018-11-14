‘SEASON 8 EPISODES WILL BE LONGER THAN 60 MINUTES’ – GAME OF THRONES RETURNS IN APRIL 2019

The highly-anticipated series will make its long-awaited eighth and final season appearance in April, 2019, HBO revealed on Tuesday.

Game of thrones director, David Nutter revealed that final episodes are coming in longer than 60 minutes. “season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. they’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure” Nutter said while doing a Reddit AMA on Tuesday.

The season will consist of 6 episodes that will wrap up the sprawling tale and bring an end to one of the most popular shows in the world and HBO’s biggest hit in its history. The first episode, written by Dave Hill and directed by David Nutter, does not have a specific airdate at this time.