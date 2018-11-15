See Davido, Juliet Ibrahim’s reaction after Instablog9ja owner’s identity was revealed

Earlier today, the identity of the mysterious founder of the Instagram blog, Instablog9ja was revealed (read full story HERE), and it’s blowing up on social media considering the fact that people have been curious for so long.

Shortly after this revelation, celebrities took to social media to react. Davido is one of those who reacted and he kept his reaction short and simple.

He simply wrote, “B A S T A R D”

Juliet Ibrahim supported Davido’s reaction and said it is not good enough.

For years, many have wondered who the mystery person behind the instagram blog was, with so many names thrown around…and none, until now, has been right.

Being anonymous was obviously important to the creator of instablog but we think it’s time everyone knows the man behind the IG blog.

The owner of instablog9ja is John Abayomi, a former online editor of Vanguard news and current online editor of Punch. He is also a Social media strategist, creative content developer, documentary producer and SEO expert.