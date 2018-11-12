See Delightful Photos From Linda Ejiofor And Ibrahim Suleiman’s White Wedding

Few days after their engagement went public, Linda Ejiofor’s bridal shower, court wedding and traditional wedding happened in sophisticated ways. And now the last hurdle which is the white wedding happened today, The white wedding between Linda Ejiofor and her Tinsel co-star, Ibrahim Suleiman was several shades of glam, a beautiful mix of her Igbo and Ibrahim’s Edo heritage.

‘Today I take a jump to the last hurdle of forever with you ‘ She announced shortly before the wedding today.

Take a look at some pictures from their elegant wedding:

The couple are believed to have met on the set of African Magic TV series Tinsel, where Ibrahim plays Linda’s love interest, Damini White. Sparks flew, and their TV love turned to real love. The two did a great job of keeping their relationship under wraps until four days ago when pictures of her engagement shoot and bridal shower broke the internet