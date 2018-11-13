News Feed

See the £35 jumpsuit lady ordered and see what she received (Photos)

 

A lady, Ellen Williams, who purchased a £35 jumpsuit which she planned to wear to her Christmas party was left disappointed when it got delivered to her.

According to her, the jumpsuit is made of different material to the one modelled in the advert and it made her look like a ‘drag queen gone wrong’

‘It’s shocking to see how nice something looks on the picture compared to what came through the post. It’s so disappointing.

‘I looked awful. I said I looked like a drag queen gone wrong.

‘When you get something that makes you think ‘oh yes, that’d look really nice on me’ then the quality is really bad, it makes you feel a bit rubbish about yourself.

‘There’s a little part of you that thinks ‘is it actually me?’

‘I’ve seen a few celebrities wearing that jumpsuit. I’d seen Lauren from The Only Way is Essex wearing it and it looks like it did online on her, but there’s no way I was sent the same.

