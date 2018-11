Sweet Peaaa (Right) and a friend

This American woman has a very amazing weight loss story to tell, in 2015 she was weighing 550 pounds and now in 2018, she weighs 210 pounds.

According to her Twitter post, nobody believed she could shed so much weight and look fit in life but today, she proved them wrong.

She has been parading her new physique on social media with pride with many asking questions about the method used.

