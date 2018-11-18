See The Contoversial Outfit Planet TV Presenter Wore During Her Show (Photos)

Nomfundo Yekani

A Planet TV presenter has suddenly caught controversy after wearing a revealing outfit to the set of her show.



Nomfundo Yekani, who is the host of news show, Newsbox, left her viewers stunned when she appeared on TV screens in a bra top that exposed her massive cleavage.



Since her appearance, the TV host has caught series of criticisms with many of her viewers condemning the outfit while others see it as outright unprofessionalism.

