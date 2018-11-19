See The Crazy Photos Of Instagram Comedian Which Broke The Internet

Funny Toheeb (left) and Beverly Osu

The latest photos of Funny Toheeb mimicking the dressing of celebrities mostly from Nigeria will crack you up.

The young man has garnered over 100,000 followers with his viral contents constantly going viral on social media.

Lovers of humour constantly throng Toheeb’s page to crack their ribs with laughter. He recently got the attention of American stars namely Cardi B and 50cent after mimicking their physical appearances.

The sky seems to be limit for Toheeb who is dominating Instagram.

See more images:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria