News Feed

See The Crazy Photos Of Instagram Comedian Which Broke The Internet
 

Funny Toheeb (left) and Beverly Osu

The latest photos of Funny Toheeb mimicking the dressing of celebrities mostly from Nigeria will crack you up.

The young man has garnered over 100,000 followers with his viral contents constantly going viral on social media.

Lovers of humour constantly throng Toheeb’s page to crack their ribs with laughter. He recently got the attention of American stars namely Cardi B and 50cent after mimicking their physical appearances.

The sky seems to be limit for Toheeb who is dominating Instagram.

See more images:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Horror As Soldier Stabs Businessman To Death in Abia

Shock As Gunmen Storm Anambra Market Square, Kidnap Lecturer In Broad Daylight

Fight Breaks Out In Bank Over Suspected Office Romance

Weavons & Wigs Are Dedicated To Shrines In India? Daddy Freeze Writes Open Letter To Patience Ozokwor

Minimum Wage: What State Governors Did After Meeting With Buhari In Aso Rock

Photos From Burial Of 88-Year-Old Ex-Senator Who Died After Marrying Younger Bride

Young Nigerian Man Caught With Drugs In Major Narcotics Seizure In India (Photo)

EFCC Opens Case In Ex-Gov. Fayose’s N6.9bn Suspected Fraud Trial

Suspected Armed Robbers Who Killed A Policeman In Bayelsa State Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *