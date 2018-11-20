News Feed

See The Exotic Mansion Female Rapper Bought For Her Mother (Photos+Video)

Cardi B and husband, Offset

Award winning American rapper, Cardi B has shocked her mother by buying her a mega expensive mansion.

The musician took to her social media page to share photos and video of the house saying it has always been her dream to buy her mom a house.

Read her message below:

“Stay down till you come up !Its always been a dream to buy my mother a house .Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren’t at my price range .I worked and worked and now I’m here !! Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!…..don’t ask me for shit motherfuckers i got big girls bills ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜©!”


