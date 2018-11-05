See The Funny Statue Of Mo Salah Unveiled In Egypt (Photo)

Egyptian sculptor Mai Abdel Allah has unveiled a statue of Mohamed Salah at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh, which ends tomorrow.

The statue shows Salah with his arms outstretched in apparent celebration, albeit with much bigger hair in real life.

Liverpool’s Salah is a hero back home in Egypt.

The Liverpool star famously scored the penalty that took his nation to their first World Cup in 28 years.

However, his Champions League final injury seriously hampered his fitness ahead of the tournament in Russia. He was forced to miss his side’s first game against Uruguay, a 1-0 defeat.

He returned for the matches against Russia and Saudi Arabia, scoring in both, but – in the midst of off-field rows – Egypt lost both games to exit in the group stages.