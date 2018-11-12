News Feed

See The N30 million Philipe Patek Wristwatch Davido Wants For His Birthday

Watch the video below;

You may also like

Why We Are Bringing Diezani Back To Nigeria For Trial – EFCC Speaks Up

Nigerian Couple Look Stunning In Village-themed Pre-wedding Photos

Real Madrid To Hire Santiago Solari As Permanent Coach Till End Of Season

“I regret every marrying billionaire Aku” – Ex beauty queen, Dabota Lawson

‘You my Champion boy, I love you’ – Simi appreciates her boo Adekunle Gold for his support at her London concert

Actor Jim Iyke Goes Bald For A Movie Role

Toke Makinwa replies Dabota Lawson over marriage regret post

Actress Yvonne Nelson celebrates 33rd birthday

Moments Doctors Surgically Remove Toy That Got Stuck In Boy’s Throat In Ibadan. (Photos+Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *