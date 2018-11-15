See The Picture Of Actress Destiny Etiko And Friend That Got People Talking

Destiny Etiko and Amarachi aka Goddessamah

It almost seemed like curvy actress, Destiny Etiko and Amarachi aka Goddessamah were going to lock lips in a picture.

The Nollywood acts met on a movie set in which they acted together in an unknown epic movie. Amarachi showered the Drama Doll with praises in the caption as she refers to her as “her Big Baby”.

“Guess what happened today …. Me and my Big Baby happened Long story short, @destinyetikoofficial As stubborn and annoying as you can be atimes I missed all your troubles, Gist and laughter too By the way, I have a special Ora soup,Draw soup and Ofe Akwu in the fridge made by the almighty special chef as usual .. So Dinner tomorrow ?? #MyDay1chic,” she captioned the pictures.

Some of the commenters believe the first picture was unwarranted as those who don’t know the actresses closely might think they are lesbians.

See more images:

