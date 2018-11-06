See What Cambridge Said About Releasing President Buhari’s Certificate

University of Cambridge Local Examinations Syndicate has opened up about releasing President Buhari’s certificate.



The University of Cambridge Local Examinations Syndicate, now known as Cambridge Assessment, has said it could only release the certificate of President Muhammadu Buhari if he requests for it.

This came on a day Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said President Muhammadu Buhari has entangled himself in a web of corruption by trying to launder his West African Examination Council, WAEC, certificate scandal instead of being remorseful and apologising to Nigerians.

The examination body in a statement yesterday, said it was responding to inquiries by Nigerians interested in authenticating Buhari’s certificate.

Cambridge, a United Kingdom-based examination body, oversaw the conduct of final year secondary school examination in Nigeria and placement into foreign universities in the 1960s. The examination body, however, said that for it to release a candidate’s certificate, the student must request for it.

It also confirmed that according to the regulations for 1961, African language papers, including those for Hausa, were set for the West African School Certificate, adding that it was not compulsory to pass mathematics to get the certificate.

“We can only confirm or verify results at the direct request of or with the permission of a candidate.This is in accordance with the provisions of the General Data Protection Regulations, Data Protection Act 2018 and section 40 of the Freedom of Information Act 2000.

“Examination results were classed in grades by 1 to 9. 1,2,3,4,5 & 6 indicate a pass with Credit; 7 & 8 indicate a Pass; 9 indicates a Failure.

“To pass the School Certificate, candidates had to pass examinations in a variety of groups. It was compulsory to pass English Language, but not Maths, in order to gain the Certificate. The number of candidates who sat for the WASC Hausa examination in 1961 was 152. Our records show that Hausa was set in the Northern Region in 1961,’’ the statement read.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, presentation of academic certificates is one of the requirements for those seeking elective positions. The president had told the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that his certificates were with the military board.

This generated criticisms with opposition parties and some Nigerians insisted that the president must produce his academic certificates.

However, on Friday, the West African Examination council (WAEC) presented an attestation of result to Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.