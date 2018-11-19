See what Nigerians are saying about Atiku’s campaign promises

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar launched his campaign to get Nigeria working again, on November 19th. The former vice president in his campaign manifesto talked about how he plans to double Nigeria’s GDP to $900 billion by 2025.

Investments, which will create a minimum of 2.5 million jobs annually and lift at least 50 million people from poverty in the first two years.

The presidential candidate, who revealed that he started off as an orphan selling firewood in Adamawa State, said he will lead to vast increase in internally generated revenues – No state would receive less funding than they do today, in fact all states would receive more, he said.

However, Nigerians after listening to Atiku, have this to say as regards his campaing manifesto.

See reactions below

@atiku plans to yearly create 2.5m jobs. I ask you sir, how? From the public or private sector? In a nation where governors say N30k minimum wage is unrealistic? Don't make promises you cannot deliver. — Charles Anazodo (@chaplinez70) November 19, 2018

Atikulated Atiku. He told his people that he is coming to serve for 1term of 4years, but in his Atikulated program and plans, he carefully extend his plan to run into 2nd term. The same way his boss OBJ wanted 3rd term. This man cannot be trusted. 419ners. — Olusola Okodugha (@glom_o) November 19, 2018

A world class education at the expense of your own American University of Nigeria ? I doubt this sir — IDNoble (@VetIdowu) November 19, 2018

The Launch of Atiku manifesto by @atiku is actually the best I have even seen of any Nigerian presidential aspirant in Nigeria history, It was so well #Atikulated, I saw semblance of MKO Abiola, he is the most qualified and we'll prepared Candidate to ever run for office — Colyns Ehys (@colynsehys) November 19, 2018

#TheAtikuPlan is nonsense just like all other plans since Nigerias independence is garbage. Atiku nonsense, Buhari Nonsense, all of them nonsense, birds of same feathers, it doesn't really make a difference who'll win,they're all same — Paultwin Okoye (@PaultwinOkoye) November 19, 2018