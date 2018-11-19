Politics, Trending

See what Nigerians are saying about Atiku’s campaign promises

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar launched his campaign to get Nigeria working again, on November 19th. The former vice president in his campaign manifesto talked about how he plans to  double Nigeria’s GDP to $900 billion by 2025.

Investments, which will create a minimum of 2.5 million jobs annually and lift at least 50 million people from poverty in the first two years.

The presidential candidate, who revealed that he started off as an orphan selling firewood in Adamawa State, said  he will lead to vast increase in internally generated revenues –  No state would receive less funding than they do today, in fact all states would receive more, he said.

However, Nigerians after listening to Atiku, have this to say as regards his campaing manifesto.

See reactions below

 

