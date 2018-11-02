News Feed

See What President Buhari’s WAEC Certificate Looks Like (Photo)

President Muhammadu Buhari has received an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result from the West African Examination Council, Special Adviser Mr. Femi Adesina disclosed today.

Adesina, who is special adviser on Media and Publicity disclosed this on Twitter, Friday afternoon and taunted the President’s critics, who have been wailing over his certificate.

His official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo shared a picture of Buhari receiving his WAEC certificate on his Instagram account.

