Selling 90% of NNPC as a campaign promise is a dangerous intention – Shehu Sani to Atiku

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to a recent statement by Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, wherein, he said that he will sell the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) and retain just 10 per cent of the company for the Federal Government, if elected.

In an interview with ‘The African Report’, a monthly publication, Atiku, who was the chairman of the National Council on Privatisation during his time as Vice president, said that the NNPC, isn’t yielding the much expected profit as for now.

However, according to the Lawmaker from Kaduna state, the campaign promise though a honest one, is highly condemnable and dangerous.

The lawmaker, via a tweet on Saturday noted that, ‘auctioning’ the country has not helped in the past, and will not help, in the future.

He said:

Selling 90% of the NNPC as a campaign promise is being brutally frank and honest, but its a condemnable proposal and a dangerous intention.

Auctioning the country has not helped in the past and will not help in the future.