Sergio Ramos To Leave Spain Squad

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos will not travel to Las Palmas for Spain’s friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina after sustaining an adductor injury.

The Real Madrid centre-back was in discomfort during Thursday’s 3-2 Nations League defeat again Croatia in Zagreb, a match in which he scored from the penalty spot to tie the match in the 78th minute.

Consequently, Spain announced on Twitter that Ramos will leave the squad ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Ramos has been dealing with the injury for several weeks, but has been a key part of the Real Madrid backline due to several key absences.

As a result, Spain may turn to Cesar Azpilicueta, who is one of eight defender still on the roster for the team’s next match.

It remains to be seen if Ramos will be fit for Madrid’s return to LaLiga action against Eibar on November 24, but his absence would cause another headache for head coach Santiago Solari.

Sergio Reguilon, Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo and Casemiro are already absent, while Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are also struggling with injury as the club looks to win its fifth consecutive match under new manager Santiago Solari.

Spain fell late on in Thursday’s match on a stoppage time finish from Tin Jedvaj that puts the team’s Nations League future in doubt.

The defeat means they must hope England and Croatia draw at Wembley on Sunday if Luis Enrique’s men are to reach the last four of the Nations League.

