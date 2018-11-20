She died due to sickle cell complications – Funke Bucknor confirms sister’s death

On Tuesday, November 20, the death of popular Nigerian radio presenter Tosyn Bucknor hit the internet. She reportedly died on Monday night, November 19.

However, her sister and CEO of Zapphire events Funke Bucknor has taken to her Instagram handle to confirm the death of her 37-year-old sister.

According to her social media post, Funke disclosed that her heart is indeed heavy at the moment due to the death of her sister. She added that late Tosyn died from complications of Sickle Cell Anaemia.

‘My heart is heavy, but in all things we give thanks to God. My darling sister and besto Tosyn passed away last night due to complications from sickle cell. Love you’.

Tosyn Bucknor studied Law at the University of Lagos and the Nigerian Law School but she had always been attracted to writing, talking, acting and singing.

She recently celebrated her 1st year wedding anniversary to her husband. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.