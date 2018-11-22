Shehu Sani Reacts To Buhari’s Appraisal Of Jonathan

Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, the Senator representing Kaduna Central has replied critics of President Muhammadu Buhari for describing Goodluck Jonathan as a true democrat.

President Buhari on Tuesday, hailed his predecessor, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, for conceding defeat following the 2015 general elections, describing him as a true democrat.

Buhari stated this while speaking at the launching of Jonathan’s new book titled “My Transition Hours”.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the president said Jonathan’s act of courage had made him a patriotic leader and earned popularity among Africans and other leaders.

However, Sani in a post on Twitter questioned those against Buhari’s encomiums.

He noted that despite Jonathan’s failures during his adminstration, he proved himself as a ‘True Democrat’.

The Kaduna lawmaker wrote: “Some people are not happy or comfortable whenever PMB praises GEJ for conducting a credible elections and peaceful handover; I wonder if that didn’t happen where will they be?

“GEJ undoubtedly failed in a number of areas, but he has proven himself as a true democrat and patriot.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria