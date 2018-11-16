Shock As Police Officers Nab Two Suspects On Their Way To Bomb A Community In Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested two suspects, who were allegedly on their way to bomb a community in Orlu town, Punch Metro reports.

The state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday in Owerri, said they came from Ebonyi State to carry out the planned bombing.

The CP gave the names of the suspects as Friday Echereobia, 28, and Ozioma Nwosu, 30.

The police boss said, “The operatives of the Police Mobile Force 18 Squadron during a routine stop and search duty at their checkpoint by the UBA junction in Orlu, arrested the suspects, who were on a motorcycle and in possession of a suspicious looking object.

“Upon discrete interrogation and investigation, the object was discovered to be an Improvised Explosive Device or homemade bomb.”

“The suspects revealed that the IED was handed over to them on November 7, at Effiong in Ebonyi State, where they converge to hold their meetings, and from where they moved down to Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA in Imo State and given the IED by one Chijioke Jimmy, an indigene of Ebonyi State, who is resident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”





