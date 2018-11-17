Shocking: Pastor’s Daughter Kills Her Own Baby Just 2 Days After Delivery…You Won’t Believe Why

It came as a bolt from the blue when policemen knocked on the door of the Yebaah family and informed them of the intent to arrest their 20-year-old daughter for murder. The accusation, grave as it was, turned out irrefutable.

The suspect, Success Paul Yebaah, a pastor’s daughter, was alleged to have murdered her two-day-old child on October 18, 2018, after the shocking discovery that the boyfriend that put her in the family way had vanished.

At 8 pm, under the cover of darkness, Yebaah had dumped the baby inside a dustbin near a motherless baby home at No 20 Haileze Street, Asokoro. Unknown to her, her hospital card had fallen to the ground, only to be picked up by a Good Samaritan who alerted policemen on patrol.

After retrieving the baby’s corpse, the policemen headed to the General Hospital with the card. The subsequently accessed the medical record, called the phone number on the file and were led to the doorstep of the culprit. Success Paul Yebaah was consequently arrested on October 20 and the case transferred to the Homicide Section State, State Criminal Investigation Department.

The suspect briefly recounted the series of actions that led to her present predicament.

“I attended Crown High School, Masaka. I meet my boyfriend Chimobi Nkola in 2017 and we had s*x but I didn’t know that I was pregnant for him. My parent didn’t know that I was pregnant. I didn’t attend antenatal until when I started having body pain and I was rushed to General Hospital Asokoro and delivered a baby boy on October 16. My parents were shocked that I was pregnant.

“I took the two-day-old baby to my boyfriend’s house and discovered that he has packed away from the house. I was disappointed and almost fainted. On October 18, I tied the baby’s mouth and legs and dumped him inside the dustbin outside the motherless babies home and I left, thinking that a Good Samaritan will find the baby.”

Family members and neighbours were shocked over the crime perpetrated by Yebaah. A few who spoke with Saturday Sun called on her to pray to God for the forgiveness of her sin. When contacted by Saturday Sun, Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma confirmed that the suspect will be charged to court soon for murder.

