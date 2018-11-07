Simi arrives London for her first UK concert (Photos)

Simisola Ogunleye popularly known as Simi will be headlining her first concert, #SIMILiveInLondon, in the UK on Sunday.

The show, which will hold at O2 Academy in Islington, is being organised by Smade World.

The singer wrote on her Instagram page,

“Simisola Live In London. I honestly can’t wait for Sunday. My heart is so full of love.

Thank you for the opportunity! I love you”

Fans will be treated to a Karaoke night on Friday which will be hosted by Bisi Akins, British-Nigerian TV and radio presenter.