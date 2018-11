Singer, Simi has been accused of being a snub by a fan and she quickly denies it.

The fan took to her IG comment bar to narrate how Simi snubbed a friend of hers at a certain place in Lagos, after waving and calling her the fan disclosed that her friend was left her broken and sober.

Simi was quick to reply the fan to avoid any misunderstanding, the revealed that maybe she was carried way.

Read exchange below;