Singer Banky W Dumps Music For Politics, To Run For A Seat In The Federal House Of Representatives

Award winning singer and actor, Banky W has officially joined politics. He unveiled his intentions to run for the Federal House of Representative under Modern Democratic Party at an event in Lagos today. Sharing his message on instagram this evening, Banky wrote;

“They said we don’t have the money to run.. we say we our strength lies in our numbers. They said we don’t have the structure, we say we will attempt to build it. They said “what if you lose”? I say, what if we win?

You see, my entire life has been a story of just dreaming dreams, praying about those dreams, setting goals, and working until they come true. I can live with trying and failing. I can not live with not trying.

So while we may not have a godfather, we do have God. And we have vision. And intellectual capacity. And integrity. And the right intentions. And last but not least, a whole lot of hope.

At the end of the day, hope may be all we have, but I believe that it is all we need. Thank you and God bless Nigeria. #Hope19 #EtiOsa”