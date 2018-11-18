Singer Davido shows off $300,000 watch as his early birthday gift

Davido will be turning 26 on the 21st of November 2018, and he’s taken to his Instagram page to show off the $300,000 Richard Mille timepiece someone gave him as early birthday gift.

Although, the singer didn’t reveal who gifted him with the expensive timepiece. He only captioned the photo: ‘Early Bday Gift @richardmilleofficial … No cap !! Do the maths‘

Yesterday, the singer took to his Instagram to post his latest photo, with a caption in which he reminded his girlfriend how lucky she is to have him.

“Hmmm @thechefchi your fucking lucky!! 😍😍 YOU GOT YOURSELF A FINE MAN!!” he said in the post, and Chioma responded in the affirmative. “Lmao I knoww,” she replied.

This comes weeks after Davido threatened to take TheCable to court after they published a report in which they claimed his relationship with Chioma Avril Rowland hit the rocks over infidelity claims.

He and Chioma have since been making public appearances and posting photos of themselves to disperse the rumours.

See the post that got everyone talking.