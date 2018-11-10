Singer Falz Sues NBC For Banning His Song “This Is Nigeria”

Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has filed papers in court challenging the ban placed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on his song, “This is Nigeria”.

The court documents were filed through Falz’s lawyers, Adepetun Caxton-Martins Agbor & Segun (ACAS-Law), on November, 6, 2018, three months after the NBC sent a letter to JODAJ Global Communications Limited in Jos sanctioning them for playing Falz’s song, “This Is Nigeria” and banning the song from being played on radio, along with other songs.

In the letter sent to JODAJ Global Communications Limited, NBC stated that the reason for banning This Is Nigeria is that the lyrics are vulgar and in contravention of the NBC Code.

A lot of Nigerians, including celebrities, criticized NBC for the ban, stating it was ridiculous, but the ban was upheld.

Falz had hinted in an interview granted in August that he would write to the NBC to seek a justification for the ban and if necessary, seek legal redress in the courts. He has now followed through on his words by taking legal action against the regulatory body.

The singer, who is also a lawyer, has taken steps in engaging his lawyers, ACAS-Law, to institute an action against the NBC challenging the ban.The Originating Summons reveals that Falz is seeking, among other things, for: