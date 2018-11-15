Local News

Slay Queen Cries Out After Married Man Infected Her With HIV In Lagos

HIV

A Nigerian slay queen shocked many social media users recently by revealing that she was infected with the dreaded HIV by a married man in Lagos state.

She sent her story to relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, asking other women to be wary of how they go after riches because that was what led her to her current health situation.

Read what she wrote below:

SOME BASTARD LADIES LIKE ME WONT HEAR! WELL I AM HIV POSITIVE. I THINK I WAS INFECTED BY A MARRIED MAN HERE IN LAGOS. LADIES CLOSE YOUR LEGS AND DONT BE LIKE ME. THIS MAY BE MY LAST MESSAGE. MAY NOT! GOD LOVES ME

SENT FROM IPHONE X AND ALL THE MATERIAL THINGS THAT LANDED ME HERE.

GOOD EVENING JORO !”

