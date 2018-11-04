News Feed

Slay queen reveals why she dates only married men (Video)

A video currently making rounds on social media shows a beautiful young lady explaining with serious conviction, the reason why she dates only married men.

On the video, she is heard saying ;

Married men are less stress, they give us money without us asking, they don’t f*** the hell out of us and they can’t cheat on us because they already have a wife. But you see the regular boyfriends, they are always broke and when they manage to give you the least 5k, they would want to hang your legs and f*** the hell out of you”

