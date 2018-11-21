‘Small Waist’ Actress, Princess Shyngle Details Romance With Michael Essien

Princess Shyngle and Michael Essien

Gambian Ghana-based actress, Princess Shyngle has revealed that she dated footballer, Michael Essien with the hope that they will be walking down the aisle but was disappointed when it turned out he was married but hid that from her.

“I dated him….I had no idea he was married. I had no reason to ask him because I never saw a wedding ring on his finger and obviously there was no image of him and a woman on social media so I assumed he was not married”, she revealed.

According to the actress, their relationship which was proper one lasted just for a year only for her to be confronted about the marriage status of the football star by someone she refused to name.

“Technically no! I got to find out he was married and that caused the break up. I got contacted by some people that he was married. We loved each other and he was my boyfriend and he is the only footballer I have had the thing with.

Asked why she never googled to find out, she disclosed she is not a fan of such verification processes indicating that about 99% of things written and said about her contained in Google are not true.

