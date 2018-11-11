News Feed

Snake refuses to come out after man swallowed it during magic stunt

A viral video capturing the moment a snake refused to come out after man swallowed it during magic stunt has caught the attention of many.

In what appears to be a magic stunt gone horribly wrong in Lagos, the yet to be identified young man swallowed a snake while performing a magic stunt and found it difficult to pull it out right there in public.

Wearing red and black attire, coughing vigorously and forcing the snake out of his mouth all to no avail evidently panicking

While he continued with different styles to pull out the reptile, others who had gathered to watch the magic, looked on including passersby and motorists.

Tags

You may also like

‘Stay Away From Men Who Don’t Express Their Love Materially’- Nigerian Lady Says

After their ordeal in Nigeria, Matharoo sisters reveal how to date billionaires

Nicki Minaj reportedly believes Cardi B tried to assassinate her following shoot-out on music video set

Nollywood Actress, Joke Jigan welcomes her first child with her partner

‘Nigeria deserves a man like my husband’ – Adesua Etomi-Wellington

I don’t want to be your wife — Davido’s alleged first babymama cries out

Singer Banky W Dumps Music For Politics, To Run For A Seat In The Federal House Of Representatives

Nigerian lady fights her husband over his relationship with his babymama (Video)

I was born a Muslim — Omotola Jalade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *