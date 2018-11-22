News Feed

So Hilarious: What A Bride Ordered For Wedding Vs What She Got (Photos)
 

What the lady wanted and what she got

A bride-to-be ordered for a gown for herself and her bridesmaids but what was delivered to her few days before her wedding was a shocker.

The cloth wasn’t only poorly made, but her body struggled to fit into it while money had already exchanged hands between her and her tailor.

This has also opened the eyes of social media users to the failures of some fashion designers to make good clothes for the social occasions of some clients.

Internet shopping or e-commerce has its own failings, part of it is the predominance of quacks who hoodwink unspecting people with mere images of cloth designs they can only make in their dreams.

Read the touching story of the distraught lady below:

