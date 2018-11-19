News, Uncategorized

Soldiers rescue a malnourished child locked up in a house in Ebonyi State (Photos)

Troops of the 24 Support Engineer Regiment Abakaliki have rescued a child locked up in a house in Ebonyi State.

According to the Nigerian Army, the child was discovered during a search-and-rescue operation for a soldier, L/Cpl Oluwabukunmi Fadoju, who has been missing since September 17, 2018.

When the soldiers got to Onunwakpu in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on November 16, 2018, they were said to have discovered the malnourished child locked up in a house.

The child was seated on what appeared to be charms and was picking leaves from the ground to eat. The charms were burnt and the child was given some food before he was, thereafter, taken to the Medical Reception Station for treatment.

The child has been handed over to the Ebonyi State Government.




Tags

You may also like

See what Nigerians are saying about Atiku’s campaign promises

The choice before you, is to keep on building a new Nigeria or to go back to its tainted past – Buhari to Nigerians

Banky W & his pretty wife Adesua Wellington mark their first marriage anniversary with sweet words

Better to pay tithe to the needy than the church – John Dumelo discloses

Two Nigerian women spotted kissing at a wedding ceremony

I’m so glad my mum didn’t allow me bleach my skin – Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu

Bobrisky speaks about his gender, says he’s confused as he does not know if he is a lady or a guy (videos)

2019: Atiku’s unveils plan to get Nigeria working again(Video)

DELSU STUDENT FOUND DEAD WITH SEVERAL BODY PARTS CUT OFF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *