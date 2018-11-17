Football

South Africa 1 Nigeria 1: IHEANACHO IS USELESS’ – Nigerians Throw Mud At Iheanacho For ‘Awful’ Showing

Super Eagles of Nigeria got their much needed draw to ensure their passage to the 2019 African Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon today during clash with the Bafana Bafana boys of South Africa.

The Super Eagles opened the scoring inside 10 minutes of play before the host drew level just before the half time break.

However, they had two goals disallowed following offside calls by the line man.

They should have gotten the winner with virtually the last kick of the match after Iheanacho was found in a one on one situation with the visitor’s goalkeeper but his poor touch let him down.

This has got Nigerians lashing at him on social Media.

What they are saying:

You may also like

What Nigerians Are Saying About Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, After Qualifying Super Eagles For Cameron 2019 Is A Must Read

‘Alex Iwobi Is The Second Coming Of Okocha’ – See What Nigerians Are Saying About Iwobi’s Scintillating Display

AFCON QUALIFIER: Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, Sends Classy Message To Super Eagles Ahead Of Their ‘Crunch Clash’ With South Africa

Betting Tips: South Africa vs Nigeria

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 17TH NOVEMBER

Uruguay 0 Brazil 1: What Luis Suarez Said After Uruguay Lost To A Controversial Neymar’s Penalty Would Leave You Thrilled

Former Chelsea Striker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Reveals What The Blues Must Do To Close The Gap On ManCity

UEFA Nations League: Netherlands Beat World Champions, France, Then Relegate Germany

Netherlands 2 France 0: ‘That Depay Walk After The Goal Is A Movie’ – See What Fans Are Saying About This Depay’s Filthy Goal(Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *