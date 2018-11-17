South Africa 1 Nigeria 1: IHEANACHO IS USELESS’ – Nigerians Throw Mud At Iheanacho For ‘Awful’ Showing

Super Eagles of Nigeria got their much needed draw to ensure their passage to the 2019 African Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon today during clash with the Bafana Bafana boys of South Africa.

The Super Eagles opened the scoring inside 10 minutes of play before the host drew level just before the half time break.

However, they had two goals disallowed following offside calls by the line man.

They should have gotten the winner with virtually the last kick of the match after Iheanacho was found in a one on one situation with the visitor’s goalkeeper but his poor touch let him down.

This has got Nigerians lashing at him on social Media.

What they are saying:

Iheanacho made money from football and then lost all enthusiasm and willingness to be a better player. — Blackchrome 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@Bc_blackchrome) November 17, 2018