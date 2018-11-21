South Africa 1 Nigeria 1: Super Eagles Forward, Ahmed Musa, Reveals Why He Accepts Gabian Referee, Baakary Gassama’s, Apology

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ahmed Musa, has revealed that Gambian Referee, Bakary Gassama, has sent him an apology for wrongly disallowing two of Nigeria’s goal as offside during their clash with the Bafana Banafa boys of South Africa at the HNK stadium, South Africa, last weekend.
With the scores at 1-1 in the first half, the pacy forward thought he had assisted Kelechi Iheanacho for the lead, but the goal was ruled out for offside call by the referee and his assistant.
Musa who also received an incisive through ball from Iwobi deep into the second half to put the ball in the back of the net also had his goal chalked off for offside and this stirred a reaction form the forward as he reacted furiously by questioning the calls on social media.
However, the forward revealed at the end of their friendly match with Uganda at Asaba yesterday that the referee has sent him an apology after his errors cost the Super Eagles two goals and that he has accepted since the national team have already qualified for the continental competition slated for Cameroon next year.
What he said:
“I will say that it was good that he realized his mistakes and apologized for his action and it is past tense for me,”
“The major thing is that we have qualified for Afcon for the first time since 2013 and we are delighted about that. I don’t see any big deal about that because our emphasis was on playing at the Africa Cup of Nations and now that we have qualified, we are relieved.
“I am not worried that I was not able to score because we didn’t lose and we have got our heart desires with the ticket to Cameroon. We know that it is time now for serious preparations and that is what we are after now.”