South Africa 1 Nigeria 1: Super Eagles Forward, Ahmed Musa, Reveals Why He Accepts Gabian Referee, Baakary Gassama’s, Apology

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ahmed Musa, has revealed that Gambian Referee, Bakary Gassama, has sent him an apology for wrongly disallowing two of Nigeria’s goal as offside during their clash with the Bafana Banafa boys of South Africa at the HNK stadium, South Africa, last weekend.

With the scores at 1-1 in the first half, the pacy forward thought he had assisted Kelechi Iheanacho for the lead, but the goal was ruled out for offside call by the referee and his assistant.

Musa who also received an incisive through ball from Iwobi deep into the second half to put the ball in the back of the net also had his goal chalked off for offside and this stirred a reaction form the forward as he reacted furiously by questioning the calls on social media.

However, the forward revealed at the end of their friendly match with Uganda at Asaba yesterday that the referee has sent him an apology after his errors cost the Super Eagles two goals and that he has accepted since the national team have already qualified for the continental competition slated for Cameroon next year.

What he said: