Speeding Train Crushes 10 Cows To Death In Ogun As Residents Invade Site With Cutlasses

Residents of Kajola Community in Ogun State on Friday freely took beef from 10 cows that were killed by a train, NAN reports.

According to NAN, some residents, including commercial motorcyclists and passersby, used knives and machetes to take away pieces of meat from the lifeless cows.

The train, which took off from Lagos, was heading to its final destination, Kajola Terminus, when it ran over the cows which were crossing a rail track at 11.50 am.

The cows were believed to be searching for food when they were killed by the train. However, no human life was lost in the accident.

Some of the residents said that the herders had been warned to desist from bringing the animals close to the track. They also noted that the meat would have been wasted if residents had not taken it home.

One of the residents, Mr. Adeola Paseda, said that he took beef that would last his family for at least one week.

“I am one of the residents that got there first; I have meat that can last us for a week,” he said.

Mrs. Bola Akanni, who was carrying a basin of beef, said, “Times are hard; if we do not take the meat, it will mean that we have wasted an opportunity.”

Another resident of the area, Mr. Fatai Akeem, said that he was sad to see pieces of beef littering the track.

“I watched as people took meat and put in basins; they took them to their houses. The herders lost a lot because they did not listen to suggestions that they should not bring their cows too close to the track,” he said.

