‘Sperm Thief, Content Thief’ – Stella Blasts Linda Ikeji, Threatens To Leak Her ‘Dirty Secrets’

Two of the most famous bloggers in Nigeria at the moment, Linda Ikeji and Stella Dimoko-Korkus are currently at war as the two ladies keep exchanging words on social media.

The two bloggers started a war of words on Instagram on Friday night and apparently the end is yet to come.

The exchange began after Stella accused Linda Ikeji of lifting an interview off her blog without giving her the necessary credit. According to Stella, Linda “stole” her content without mentioning the fact that she got it from the Stella Dimoko-Korkus blog. She threatened to take matters into her hands the next time Linda tries lifting her content without credit again.

She wrote: “Linda the next time you want to lift an interview I did,there is something called GIVING CREDIT. The next time you try it again I will teach you that two can play. Enough already.

“Quoting an interview I did as if the interviewer does not exist is wrong. This is me talking. I fear no one and keeping quiet doesn’t mean I don’t wanna talk. Enough said!”

When Stella’s accusation got to Linda Ikeji, the woman reacted promptly. Her blog’s Instagram page issued a statement addressing Stella’s claims. Linda dared Stella to do her worst.

She wrote: “Dear hanty Stella, you dont know shit about our madam, if you did, you would have written by now. We tripple dare you to reveal what you know about Linda and stop making empty threats.

“Our CEO has lived a good life and has been open about her struggles and rags to riches story but you always insinuate you know something others dont. We dare you to write it. What other lie do you want to tell that is not already in the public?. Who the hell do you think you are to be constantly threatening her? You think if she wanted to fight you, you would win? . Linda is blessed and enjoying maternity leave but the rest of us have your time. Try it! .

“Update: hanty Stella, that was all you could come up with? Lame and dumb post. Childish, desperate and weak… Now run along.

“Update: Linda has never shamed Stella or her children. Never! Or ever said Stella whored around. She doesn’t know you that well to say such about you. She doesn’t even say that about any woman but hanty stella needs an excuse to hate on Linda so she makes up these lies to validate her constant attack on the woman.

“Like we said, we have time and if our CEO wants us to take this down later we will, but for now, we have time.”

However, instead of intimidating Stella, Linda Ikeji’s statement got the woman completely infuriated.

After Linda Ikeji fired her shots, Stella returned the fire. She took to her Instagram page and called Linda a “snake” who is hiding behind other people to reply her. Stella also called Linda a “sperm thief” and a “content thief”, threatening to leak even more “secrets” if Linda says anything more.

She wrote: “Linda the snake,Why are you using other people to reply me? Talk to me directly and stop hiding.i see they are urging you to fight on. I may not be as rich as you claim to be but I don’t steal people’s sperm and I don’t go to peoples hotel room to steal stuff not given to them.

“I don’t lie on people and I don’t bad mouth people and put them on speaker the way you do your celeb friends and laugh at them. The people fighting for you did u tell them the reason you and I don’t talk?

“Sperm thief Content thief and the other one. Come out of your maternity leave and stop hiding. You stole my stories to build your blog. I couldn’t do anything and when it was too much I lifted your interview to show you how it feels but no u didn’t get the message becos it runs through you.

“I carried my kids in my womb and I know who their father is, and I am so proud of myself. Like I said you are small fry. #please reply again and I will get back to you if I am still less busy and if not I will reply you as soon as I can. #ole.”