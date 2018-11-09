News Feed

Spot The Difference In Adunni Ade’s Throwback Photo

She reposted a throwback photo of herself as a young girl before the camera, lights and action associated with her celebrity status. She boasted in the caption that she has always had swagger right from time.

She wrote,“@ibakatv y’all funny! 😂😂😂 #tbt
Which do you prefer? Lil ol me or dun dun now???
But mannnn no bi today swag start!😂😂
P.S I don’t eat too much!”

Adunni was born in Queens, New York, United States to a German American mother and a Yoruba, Nigerian father. She was raised in Lagos and the United States. She had her elementary schooling in Lagos and Ogun states. Her Lagos-based father, who is also a successful businessman inspired her to study Accounting. She earned a degree in accounting at the University of Kentucky in 2008.

Adunni has two sons; D’Marion and Ayden. She revealed that after she made a difficult choice to break up with their father, she would continue being a single parent.

