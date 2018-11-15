“Stay Away From Niger Delta”- Yung6ix Tells John Abayomi, Instablog9ja Owner

Rapper Yung6ix is the next in line to react to the viral news after the identity of Instablog9ja owner as John Abayomi was revealed.

The rapper wanrned the blogger to stay away from the Niger Delta if he values his life.

Lots of people, even celebrities have been eager to know the face behind the blunt and sarcastic blog because of the method of reportage.

“Stay away from Niger Delta if you value your blog” Yung6ix wrote on his Instagram.

Davido also posted a photo of John and wrote; “BASTARD“.

Other celebrities including Comedian Bovi, Special Spesh, Oyemykke, Broda Shaggi, and others are reacting on social media after his identity was uncovered