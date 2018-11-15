News Feed

“Stay Away From Niger Delta”- Yung6ix Warns John Abayomi, Instablog9ja Owner

So many celebrities have reacted to the revelation of the identity of the owner of Instablog9ja.

Rapper Yung6ix has issues a warning Instablog9ja owner, John Abayomi, to stay away from the Niger Delta if he values his life.

Lots of people, even celebrities have been eager to know the face behind the blunt and sarcastic blog because of the method of reportage.

Stay away from Niger Delta if you value your blog” Yung6ix wrote on his Instagram.

Davido also posted a photo of John and wrote; “BASTARD“.

Other celebrities including Comedian Bovi, Special Spesh, Oyemykke, Broda Shaggi, and others are reacting on social media after his identity was uncovered.

