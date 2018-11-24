Uncategorized

Stephanie Linus gives a “sound relationship advice” on Instagram to the delight of her followers

Stephanie Linus, one of the most successful Nigerian actresses has given what is being termed a “sound relationship advice” on Instagram to the delight of her followers.

The actress who is also a film director, has a very cordial relationship with her Instagram followers. On almost a daily basis, she is known to share new photos of herself followed up by words to inspire her fans.

On other days, she is also known to just release images containing some words of wisdom.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Stephanie spoke to the men and women on her page who are in a relationship. She shared the photo below containing the relationship advice.

“If a man expects a woman to be an angel in his life, he must first create heaven for her. Angels don’t live in hell,” the words on the image read

In her caption, Stephanie explained that this statement also applies to the woman.

Her many followers have taken to her comment section to show they are in total agreement with what she has said.

Tags

You may also like

Ghana has left us – Singer Teni says as she complains about the poor state of electricity in Nigeria (video)

Simi blatantly denies being proud or a snub

Alex Ekubo replies fan who asked when he was going to get married in a epic way

2019 elections: I fear for the future of Nigeria – Annie Idibia

I’m yet to have sex with my sex doll, she is new to the country – Pretty Mike

Six things you probably didn’t know about Atiku Abubakar

Kids in Delta state who thought singer Orezi is a politician beg him for money so they can vote for him (Video)

Fake blind beggars using rented kids, arrested in Anambra state

45-year-old mother of 9 dumps husband, converts to Islam to marry her 32-year-old Gambian lover (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *