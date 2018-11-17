Stonebwoy cancels London show due to poor ticket sale

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has cancelled his show which was scheduled to hold on November 28, at the o2 academy islington, which has a capacity of 1,789. The “Top skanka” crooner had been promoting the show since September, which was priced at £20.50 but failed to get the attention of fans to react positively.

Stonebwoy urged his management to change the venue to a capacity of about 800 people but the show has now been cancelled due to a general lack of interest and reaction from fans. “The show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances, apologies for the inconvenience” was the message on the site responsible for selling tickets for the concert. Stonebwoy recently pulled a massive crowd of about 50,000 for his Ashaiman To The World concert (ATTWC)