Stop Dragging Equality With Your Husband – Policewoman, Dolapo Badmus Advises Feminists

A respected female Police officer, has bared her heart on the issue of feminism and being a feminist, as she advises married women not to drag equality with their husbands.

Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police and a zonal Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos and Ogun States, has taken to her Instagram page to to shared her thoughts on Feminism and what, in her opinion, it should really be about.

The policewoman said most people who claim to be feminists have no idea of what it is all about, and advised married feminist women to stop ‘dragging’ the leadership of their homes with their husbands.

She also opined that feminism has been the root cause of many cases of domestic violence.

Read her post in full below;

“So what is all this about feminism and feminist, I think a lot of people especially women supporting feminism and claiming feminists don’t even have deeper knowledge of the word FEMINISM! Feminism shouldn’t drag you to a point of having marital problems please!

Women are now claiming equal rights with their husbands and their family’s centre can’t hold again! Before you begin to claim and join the movement kindly understand what it connotes! It means as a girl child, you have equal right to Education as the boy child does!

As a girl child you have equal right to healthcare as a boy child does and even in your place of work, you have equal right to positions as your male counterpart does! Yes, you have even equal right with your husband but in exercising your right as a wife, it must be with all sense of humility and submission to your husband! African men are trained to take charge, allow your husband to take charge of the home!

Stop dragging equality with your responsible husband! I have a feeling feminism has brought about too many domestic violence cases (please all men should note that on no account should they assault their wives and also wives are not allowed to do so too, it’s criminal to do such) I think a lot of people are getting this issue of feminism very wrong! What’s your take on this issue?! Let’s enlighten ourselves please.”