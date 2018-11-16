Trending, Uncategorized

Stop turning us down, we make more money than men in suit – Keke Driver advises Nigerian women

A Facebook user identified as Kelly Murphy who is a Keke Napep driver, has taken to the social networking platform to question why women reject the advances of tricyclists.

He revealed that some of the Keke drivers are university graduates who make more money than the men in the corporate world.

He posted a photo while posing in his Keke and wrote:

“Why do you girls runaway from us because we drive KEKE, you girls normally see we KEKE drivers as Tout and illetrates, that we don’t have dreams apart from driving KEKE, don’t you girls know that some of we KEKE drivers are graduates with better grades, please my dear ladies, stop running away from us, driving KEKE is not a bad job, we gain more than 7,000 Naira a day, check it to a month, some of your boyfriends who work in some company or whatever can’t withstand us in terms of spending!!!!! STOP SEEING US AS TOUTS PLEASE ACCEPT US ,IF WE ASK FOR RELATIONSHIP NAWAOOOO!!!!!!”




Tags

You may also like

“Making me ur husband is the greatest of all” – Duncan Mighty gushes over his wife on her birthday (Photo)

Nigerian Lady reveals how her Kids gave her birthday gifts of shoes & bags bought with the lunch money they saved up

My objectives for better Nigeria is very clear – Buhari

Ruggedman writes open letter to celebrities, asks them to challenge government

Mercy Johnson looks chic & slim in adorable new photo, her fans react

Nigerian comedian Basketmouth accuses Wizkid of scamming Nigerians

Rotimi Amaechi must resign for using state funds to finance Buhari’s campaign

Blogger Stella calls out Linda for allegedly stealing her exclusive content

Cubana’s boss bashes Runtown for labeling his ex-boss “broke” (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *