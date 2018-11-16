Stop Turning Us Down, We Make More Money Than Men In Suit – Keke Driver Advises Women

A Facebook user identified as Kelly Murphy who is a Keke Napep driver, has taken to the social networking platform to question why women reject the advances of tricyclists.

He revealed that some of the Keke drivers are university graduates who make more money than the men in the corporate world.

She posted a photo while posing in his Keke and wrote: “Why do you girls runaway from us because we drive KEKE, you girls normally see we KEKE drivers as Tout and illetrates, that we don’t have dreams apart from driving KEKE, don’t you girls know that some of we KEKE drivers are graduates with better grades, please my dear ladies, stop running away from us, driving KEKE is not a bad job, we gain more than 7,000 Naira a day, check it to a month, some of your boyfriends who work in some company or whatever can’t withstand us in terms of spending!!!!! STOP SEEING US AS TOUTS PLEASE ACCEPT US ,IF WE ASK FOR RELATIONSHIP NAWAOOOO!!!!!!”

